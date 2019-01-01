Watch Live: Africa’s World Cup qualifiers streams, match info and highlights
For the first time in history, Fifa is broadcasting all of Africa’s World Cup qualifying Round One matches across the continent on their digital platforms.
This affords fans of the African game a rare opportunity to watch their teams’ progress on the road to Qatar.
Selected games are available to stream live, while highlights and full match replays are also available on Fifa’s various digital destinations.
Check out full details of how to keep abreast of events for all of the continent’s World Cup hopefuls as they take to the field here.
8 September Africa Cup of Nations fixtures
Lesotho-Ethiopia: Live stream will be available
Second leg / Agg. 0-0 / 15:00 local time / 15:00 CEST in Maseru
Link to stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kvRv1xoawU
Tanzania-Burundi: Live stream will be available
Second leg / Agg. 1-1 / 16:00 local time / 15:00 CEST in Dar-Es-Salaam
Link to stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XwmDtAhdlU
Equatorial Guinea-South Sudan: Live stream will be available
Second leg / Agg. 1-1 / 17:00 local time / 18:00 CEST in Malabo
Link to stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3_99ubegC4
Sierra Leone-Liberia: Live stream will be available
Second leg / Agg 1-3 / 16:30 local time / 18:30 CEST in Freetown