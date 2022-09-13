WATCH: Sane carves up Barcelona's defence to score for Bayern Munich in Champions League

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane turned on the afterburners to make it 2-0 on Tuesday against Barcelona in the Champions League group stage.

Sane scored fabulous second-half goal

Secured a crucial win for Bayern Munich

German winger's second UCL goal this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Leroy Sane destroyed Barcelona's defence with a brilliant run and a cute finish.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A much-improved Bayern Munich came out flying in the second half, with Sane's goal making it 2-0 to the German side following Lucas Hernandez's headed opener from a corner. This was a rematch of last year's Champions League group stage clashes, which Bayern Munich won 3-0 both home and away.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH: Victory against Barcelona gives Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern a needed confidence boost, which they must now use to avoid slipping to four Bundesliga games without victory on Saturday.