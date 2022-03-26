Actor Jake Gyllenhaal and director Michael Bay were on hand to try their luck from the penalty spot when they and co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II dropped by Atletico Madrid's training ground this week.

The trio, promoting their new action thriller Ambulance, took it in turns to see if they could net a finish on Rojiblancos turf in a good-natured kickabout.

While Gyllenhaal - star of Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain and Spider-Man: Far From Home - excelled with the ball at his feet, veteran director Bay - best known for the Transformers and Bad Boys franchises - found it a little bit trickier to handle.

Watch: Gyllenhaal nets from the spot as Bay blows his chance

🤔 Have you ever seen Jake Gyllenhaal taking a penalty kick?



⚽ x 🎥 Check out the stars of #AMBULANCE performing on the pitch! pic.twitter.com/cZ4l6YxGgU — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 26, 2022

Further reading