Watch: Ibrahimovic smokes cigar & sprays champagne in AC Milan's Serie A title-winning celebrations
GOAL
Getty
AC Milan marked their first Serie A title in 11 years by welcoming the players onto the pitch individually, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic ensured he made the most of the occasion.
A 3-0 victory away to Sassuolo enabled Milan to hold off city rivals Inter in the title race and there was plenty of emotion released after the game.
For 40-year-old striker Ibrahimovic, it could potentially be his career farewell and the Swede celebrated by smoking a huge cigar and spraying champagne.
Editors' Picks
- From control to chaos: How Manchester City beat Liverpool to the Premier League title again
- Bedlam at the Etihad: Guardiola in tears as Gundogan has his Aguero moment to win Man City the title
- Benzema, Liverpool and the winners and losers from Mbappe's PSG contract decision
- Arteta out or trust the process? Arsenal’s collapse sparks familiar debate
Watch: Ibrahimovic smokes cigar & sprays champagne to celebrate Milan's Serie A title win
Further Reading
Milan win Serie A title for first time in 11 years