The pair had to be separated in a bizarre incident during the friendly clash at the NRG Stadium

Jack Grealish got into a shoving match with Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa during Manchester City's pre-season victory over Club America. The incident occurred in the first half of the contest at the NRG Stadium in Houston, which Pep Guardiola's side eventually won 2-1 thanks to a brace from Kevin De Bruyne.

Club America players seemed to target Grealish for rough treatment after his clash with Ochoa, and defender Bruno Valdez was booked for a reckless challenge on the City star in the 59th minute. Still, Grealish had the last laugh as the Premier League club earned a narrow win in their first pre-season outing.

Why did Grealish and Ochoa come to blows in Man City's win over Club America?

Grealish bundled into Ochoa after taking a heavy touch that saw a City attack come to an end, with the keeper then seemingly holding out a hand to help the midfielder back to his feet.

However, the England international pushed Ochoa's hand away and shoved him forcefully in the chest after standing up again, with the Mexican responding in kind - and the two players then had to be separated by their team-mates as the referee tried to intervene.

Watch: Grealish's altercation with Ochoa

What's next for Man City?

City will now look ahead to a meeting with Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday.

The Premier League champions have a Community Shield date with Liverpool scheduled for six days later, and they are due to open their latest domestic season with an encounter against West Ham on August 7.