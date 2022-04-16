Watch: Glorious Morata assist helps Juventus snatch late point against Bologna
Alvaro Morata snatched an outstanding assist deep into injury time for Juventus, as the Bianconeri star's attempted overhead kick finish was headed home by Dusan Vlahovic to seal a 1-1 comeback draw against Bologna in Serie A.
The hosts had been chasing a result against their heroically stubborn visitors for much of the second half in Turin, but had looked poised to leave empty-handed five minutes after regular time.
But after a corner, Morata attempted to flick a return header in with an outrageous overhead kick, one which was safely guided home at the far post by Vlahovic to further bolster their top four spot.
