WATCH: Gabriel Jesus does Vinicius Jr dance celebration as Arsenal striker supports Brazil team-mate in racism row

Gabriel Jesus is among those to have urged Vinicius Jr to keep dancing, with the Arsenal striker copying the Real Madrid forward’s goal celebration.

Gunners star on target vs Brentford

Mimicked celebration of countryman

Support floods in for Real Madrid forward

WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius Jr. has found himself dragged into a vile racism storm after being told to “stop playing the monkey” by a leading agent in Spain. Support has flooded in for the Champions League winner from all over the world – particularly from fellow countryman – and Jesus made a point of backing his Selecao colleague when finding the target in a Premier League clash with Brentford.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jesus has already passed on words of support to Vinicius on social media and is using a prominent platform in England to help force a message home to those that still need to hear it.

WHAT NEXT FOR JESUS? Arsenal’s South American frontman was in fine form once again during a visit to Brentford, with the Gunners looking to reclaim top spot in the Premier League table.