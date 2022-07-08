Talk about impact! Watch Gabriel Jesus score his first Arsenal goal just 90 seconds into Gunners debut

The Brazilian needed less than two minutes to find the net after coming off the bench in Friday's friendly

New Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus immediately endeared himself to the Gunners faithful by taking less than two minutes to open his account for the club.

The Brazil international arrived at the Emirates Stadium on Monday after completing a £45 million ($55m) deal from Manchester City.

Having confided to GOAL that he plans to win "everything" with the Gunners, Jesus made a perfect start to life at his new club as he netted just 90 seconds after entering the action in Friday's friendly against Nurnberg.

🇧🇷 GABRIEL JESUS! 🇧🇷



Barely 9️⃣0️⃣ seconds into his Arsenal debut, GJ9 is on the scoresheet! 👊



⚫️ 2-1 🔴 (47) pic.twitter.com/5VwYk7n20J — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 8, 2022

