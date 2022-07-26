WATCH: England's Russo scores stunning backheel to guide Lionesses towards Euros final

The hosts inched closer to a long-awaited trophy, with their third goal proving the highlight of a nearly-perfect perforamnce

England's Alessia Russo scored a stunning backheel goal to help lift her country towards the Euro 2020 final as the Lionesses blitzed Sweden at Bramall Lane.

Russo's goal was the third in the Lionesses' semi-final clash with Sweden, with France or Germany waiting on the other side of the bracket.

And the goal, which effectively sealed the win, was a stunning one as Russo's backheel nutmegged Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl.

Watch: Russo's backheel stunner

RUSSO WITH THE BACKHEEL NUTMEG TO PUT ENGLAND ONE STEP FROM THE FINAL 😳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/EGz34224Wl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 26, 2022

What happened?

Beth Mead's opening goal for England sent Bramall Lane into a frenzy as the Lionesses seized a first-half lead.

Mead scored in the 34th minute of Tuesday's match as she netted her sixth goal of the tournament, giving her the joint-most goals in a single Euros.

The goal came via an assist from Lucy Bronze, who scored England's second goal to double the host nation's lead.

Russo's backheel finish was next, with Fran Kirby adding a fourth for good measure in the 76th minute.

Watch: Mead's goal against Sweden

BETH MEAD PUTS ENGLAND AHEAD IN THE SEMIFINAL! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/weE5V4vccA — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 26, 2022

Watch: Bronze's goal against Sweden