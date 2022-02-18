An eerie video clip has been released showing the roof of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pulsating up and down during Storm Eunice.

Spurs won't be playing at home this weekend, with Antonio Conte's side due at the Etihad Stadium to face Premier League champions Manchester City, but Channel 4 have captured footage of their luxury 62,000 capacity stadium being rocked by the severe weather conditions sweeping London and the UK.

Watch: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pulsates in extreme wind

The roof of the @SpursOfficial football ground is currently pulsating up and down in the wind!



(Turn your phone landscape and look at the suspended lighting rigs)#StormEunice pic.twitter.com/wzXTpzH4K3 — Paul McNamara (@PGMcNamara) February 18, 2022

Further reading