Where can we watch the UEFA Champions League final in Southeast Asia?

Here's how you can watch the summit clash of the UCL between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool from SouthEast Asia...

The 2018-19 season of the UEFA is all set to culminate with and Hotspur gearing up for a high-voltage final.

The all English clash, set to unfold on June 2, will be LIVE streamed in select countries and Goal tells you how to watch it for free from this region.

Fixtures

Team Team Leg 2 Time Liverpool v Tottenham June 2 2:00 am (TH/KH/LA) and 3.00 am (PH)

Watching the UEFA Champions League final in South East Asia

DAZN, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be LIVE streaming the final to its users in select countries.

Watch the final on DAZN's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages - in Laos, Cambodia, and . Goal will also embed one of the streams on its site for viewers from the above mentioned countries.

Here's how you can watch the match in SouthEast Asia:

Liverpool vs Tottenham

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube Cambodia Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube Laos Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube Philippines Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Liverpool's clash against Tottenham is the first all English Champions League final since 2008 when took on . Sparks are set to fly as two familiar teams take on each other for the biggest prize in European club football.

Despite Liverpool beating Tottenham twice in the league during this season, it won't be east for Jurgen Klopp's men in Madrid. Tottenham are a dangerous side and they have proved it with a stunning run to the Champions League final where they beat the likes of , and an irrepressible side in the semifinals.

Liverpool themselves have been impressive. was vanquished at the pre-quarterfinal stage while were stunned in a epic semifinal clash where Liverpool overturned a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

Besides, the Reds will be looking to make up for their final loss last year to . But a tough opponent in Spurs are no pushovers.