WATCH: Balotelli dragged from heated argument with own boss as ex-Man City & Inter striker loses his cool again

Mario Balotelli has been ruffling feathers again in Turkey, with the fiery Italian striker having to be dragged from an argument with his own manager.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester City, Inter and Liverpool frontman is currently plying his trade with Adana Demirspor, where he works under fellow countryman Vincenzo Montella. The pair almost came to blows after the club’s latest outing, with players and coaches having to separate the two during a post-match scuffle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Montella told beIN Sports afterwards that Balotelli had “fallen short of my expectations”, but refused to shed any more light on why a heated exchange took place at the end of a game that saw Demirspor edge out Umraniye.