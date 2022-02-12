Watch: Augsburg stars pick Tom Brady and Los Angeles Lakers to win upcoming Super Bowl

Ricardo Pepi and some of his Augsburg team-mates predicted the Super Bowl winner in a video posted on the club's Twitter account.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will face off on Sunday for the NFL title – but that didn't stop some Augsburg players from predicting winners who won't be participating, or even play a different sport.

While Pepi picks the Rams, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw picks Tom Brady – the winner of last year's title who saw his Tampa Bay Bucs team eliminated by the Rams this year. Meanwhile Michael Gregoritsch picks the LA Lakers – who, of course, play basketball – before selecting the Bengals.

Watch Augsburg predict the Super Bowl

Who will win the Super Bowl? 🏈 pic.twitter.com/EiIqYKJdZr — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) February 11, 2022

Further reading