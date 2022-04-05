Atletico Madrid duo Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul were shown to pay their respects to opponents Manchester City following their arrival for the pair's Champions League quarter-final encounter on Tuesday.

The Rojiblancos pair, two of Diego Simeone's most crucial performers, are hoping to help their side spring a low-key surprise at the Etihad Stadium in this week's first leg.

But they were quick to ensure they did not walk across the club crest upon entering the ground before kick-off, in a mark of respect for their foes before their clash.

Rodrigo de Paul, Luis Suárez and Ángel Correa all avoided stepping on Manchester City’s crest before entering the stadium for training.



Atletico head to Manchester for the second time in the Champions League this term, having turned over City's domestic rivals Manchester United in the last-16 to get here.

It leaves them in the hunt for European silverware, after a successful defence of their crown in La Liga slipped away following an off-colour 2021-22 campaign on the domestic front.

But they will be up against a host determined to make up for last term's shortfall, when City were downed in Portugal by Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League Final.

