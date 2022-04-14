Watch: 12-year-old boy comes on to score winner for Shakhtar in charity friendly

A 12-year-old boy scored a game-winning goal for Shakhtar Donetsk in a heartwarming moment to close a charity friendly on Thursday.

Dmytro Keda, a youngster from Mariupol, came on in the final moments to score the game-winning goal in the Ukrainian side's 3-2 win over Lechia.

The match was part of the Shakhtar Global Tour for Peace, which features matches against Olympiakos, Lechia, Fenerbahce and Hajduk Split as the club looks to raise money for the people of Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion of the country.

Watch: Keda's heartwarming goal

🧡🇺🇦 A 12-year-old boy from Mariupol has played for Shakhtar and netted a goal ⚒



Dmytro Keda came on as a substitute at the end of the charity match vs Lechia.#Shakhtar #Україна #Ukraine #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/tKtWlt6I7a — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) April 14, 2022

Further reading