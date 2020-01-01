Wanyama: Kenya skipper set to wait longer for Montreal Impact MLS debut

The league has been stopped for a month meaning the former Tottenham Hotspur player will have to wait longer before making his debut

captain Victor Wanyama will have to wait for 30 days before making his Major League Soccer ( ) debut for .

The 28-year old former Hotspur midfielder debuted for his new side in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to C.D Olimpia in a Concacaf quarter-final tie at the Stade Olympique

Wanyama was expected to turn out for Thierry Henry's side away to but he will have to wait for a month longer after the MLS announced that all matches have been suspended for 30 days amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

More teams

"Major League Soccer has suspended match play for 30 days, effective immediately, as the league continues to assess the impact of Covid-19 with its medical task force and public health officials" read the official statement released by the league administrators.

"At the appropriate time, the league and clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of the league events."

Article continues below

If everything goes according to plan with no set-backs, Wanyama might make his league debut on April 11 away to .

The Kenya international signed a three-year deal with MLS side having made just four appearances in all competitions for Spurs in the 2019-20 season before leaving on a free transfer at the start of the month.



The Kenya midfielder arrived at Tottenham from in 2016.