Wanyama: Celtic keen to sign Tottenham star in January window - Reports

The Scottish giants have reportedly shown interest to sign the Kenyan captain after he failed to nail down a starting role at Spurs

Scottish giants are reportedly keen to sign Victor Wanyama from Hotspur in the January window.

The Kenyan captain was a transfer target for Celtic in the summer but the deal failed to materialise and he stayed at the North London club.

However, the Guardian have now reported Wanyama is still a target for Celtic, claiming the midfielder could be set for a return to Parkhead in January albeit on loan.

Wanyama was part of the Harambee Stars squad which played in two qualifiers against and Togo during the Fifa international break.

managed to secure 1-1 draws against the two nations and are now lying second in Group G with two points, while Comoros are top on four.

However, his performance against Togo at home on Monday night was heavily criticised by the Kenyan fans, who felt Wanyama’s display was below par.

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula is among the top officials who have castigated his display, suggesting Kenya should start looking for his replacement.

Article continues below

“We are relying too much on [Wanyama] and it seems the player may have reached his end for the national team,” Shimanyula told Goal.

“We have better midfielders in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) who can replace [Wanyama], and the selectors should stop looking at big names and look at the players we have in the local league.”

Back at Spurs, Wanyama has struggled to regain his starting role and his return to Parkhead could be a welcome boost as he strives to earn playing time.