Wales boss Craig Bellamy makes huge Carlos Tevez claim about Liverpool wonderkid Lewis Koumas

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Wales manager Craig Bellamy has lauded the rapid rise of Liverpool forward Lewis Koumas, drawing a striking comparison between the youngster and South American legend Carlos Tevez. As the Dragons prepare for a pivotal Nations League encounter against Norway, the head coach admitted that the 21-year-old’s infectious energy is having a transformative effect on the national squad.

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Drawing parallels with a Premier League icon

Koumas has enjoyed a stellar breakout season under Andoni Iraola at Anfield, making nine appearances so far and finding the net in a dominant 6-3 Champions League victory over LASK. His ability to transition from a hopeful loanee to a regular feature in the Reds' matchday squads has provided Bellamy with a versatile weapon as Wales look to secure their survival in League A of the Nations League. Bellamy has even drawn comparisons between Koumas and legendary striker Carlos Tevez, specifically regarding their work rate off the ball.

"The thing with Koumy is he hits a lot of the markers," Bellamy explained, as quoted by BBC Sport. "Intensity and sprint distance through the roof and when you look at a top player he has all the markers for that. I like him at nine and I love that intensity. I remember Carlos Tevez doing the same for me at Manchester City and players like Koumy inspire you. You see him going and you say, 'I've got to go, I've got to move as well.' It's got to be controlled, but his willingness excites you."

The Liverpool blueprint for success

Bellamy, who enjoyed two separate stints as a player at Anfield, is particularly impressed with how the Merseyside giants have managed the development of their young asset. After several loan spells in the Championship with Stoke City and Hull City, Liverpool opted to integrate Koumas into the first-team setup this summer rather than sanctioning another temporary move away. This decision has paid dividends, allowing the forward to gain invaluable experience in elite competitions like the Champions League.

"I like what Liverpool have done with him," the Wales boss noted. "They've exposed him but also known when to take him out as well. There's competition as he's at one of the top clubs in the world, but I like watching him. Of course I have a Liverpool head on at times, but I love his enthusiasm and intensity. He has been a real big plus for us and hopefully this just keeps maintaining. He's getting exposed to real high-level football in the Champions League. There is nothing higher and that's only going to help us."

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Navigating the challenges of the loan market

Before establishing himself in the Liverpool rotation, Koumas endured the typical ups and downs associated with the English second tier. While his time at Birmingham City was less productive, his contributions at Hull City were vital in their successful push for Premier League promotion. Bellamy believes these varied experiences have toughened the youngster, providing him with a perspective that many academy products lack before they are thrown into the deep end of international football.

"Loans can be hit and miss at times and I'm actually surprised by the amount of game time he's had at such a young age in the Championship. It helps with their development. They see it, they smell it. In that period some take off, some don't, but it's not going to define your career. You're learning and gaining experience and exposure and Liverpool felt it was right for him to go on loan. They decided to keep him for pre-season this year and it's real example of how to progress a top, young talent," Bellamy admitted.

Vital showdown in Oslo awaits

The focus now shifts to the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, where Wales will face a dangerous Norway side led by Stale Solbakken. With 16 caps already under his belt since his debut against Gibraltar earlier this year, Koumas is expected to play a significant role as the Dragons hunt for a repeat of their victory over the Norwegians from the previous international window. The pressure of performing in hostile away environments is exactly what Bellamy feels the forward is ready for. The tactical setup will likely revolve around the high-pressing style that Koumas embodies, a system Bellamy is keen to implement across the entire Welsh team.