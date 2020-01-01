Wakaso shines as Jiangsu Suning hold Guangzhou Evergrande in Championship play-off final

The Ghana international played a significant role as Cosmin Olaroiu’s men played out a draw with South China Tigers

Mubarak Wakaso was in action as Jiangsu Suning FC held Guangzhou Evergrande to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Chinese Championship play-off final on Sunday.

The 30-year-old teamed up with Cosmin Olaroiu’s men in January after leaving Spanish side and has continued to play a key role for the side.

The international was handed his 15th league start at Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre and delivered fine performances to help his side avoid a defeat.

The midfielder formed a four-man midfield along with Tianyi Gao, Xi Wu and Jing Luo and gave a good account of himself in the encounter.

Jiangsu Suning FC started the game on the backfoot and chased the ball for the most part of the first-half with their opponents dictating the pace and dominating possession.

Guangzhou Evergrande came close to opening the scoring in the seventh minute when Shihao Wei dribbled past his markers but his effort went off target.

The South Tigers continued to push for an opener and were awarded a penalty in the 12th minute but after a check from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) - it was revoked.

Wakaso won his side a free-kick after he was brought down by Elkeson but his side failed to utilize the set-piece.

Guangzhou Evergrande continued to dominate possession and in his effort to ensure his side regains the ball he suffered an injury in the 56th minute but managed to return to the field of play.

Wakaso was then replaced in the 90th minute by Yinong Tian after making an impressive contribution in the encounter.

The 30-year-old midfielder had 45 touches on the ball, was fouled six times and completed one dribble in the game.

He also made one tackle, one clearance, won one aerial contest and had an 82% successful pass rate in his effort to help his side avoid a loss at home.

Wakaso will hope to continue his fine performances for Jiangsu Suning FC in the second leg scheduled for Thursday afternoon.