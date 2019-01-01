Wafu Cup of Nations: Sierra Leone qualify for quarter-finals

The Leone Stars managed to defend their slim lead in the remaining 20 minutes played on Monday

Sierra Leone qualified for the West Africa Football Union (Wafu) Cup of Nations quarter-finals after edging Liberia 1-0 following the resumption of the contest at the Stade Lat Dior on Monday.

The match had been abandoned on Sunday in the 70th minute due to a power outage at the stadium with the Leone Stars leading 1-0 courtesy of Suffian Kalokoh's first-half strike.

Article continues below

After the match was restarted on Monday to finish off the final 20 minutes, Sierra Leone held on to their lead to record the victory.

The Liberians attempted to claw their way back into the match with some persistent attacking but again, the woodwork denied them as well as the alert Leone Stars goalkeeper.

Sierra Leone will now play in the quarter-finals of the tournament while Liberia will have the Plate quarter-finals to play in.