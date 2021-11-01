VOTE NOW: Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 22 - Who is the best right center back in the world?

As you are aware, our readers recently voted on who the best goalkeeper and right back is as we at Goal.com teamed up with the gaming series FIFA 22 to identify the top 11 players existing in the game today.

Join us in the poll sponsored by FIFA 22 and vote for your favorite center back below but before that here is a quick snippet on some of the players:

Sergio Ramos | Fifa 22 rating:88|

Despite his repeated injuries last season and his failure to participate with his new team, Paris Saint-Germain, since joining the team, Ramos showed his great value last season with the Royal Club, especially in the matches that witnessed his absence, whether in the Spanish League or the Champions League.

Virgil Van Dijk | Fifa 22 rating:89|

One of the main reasons for Liverpool's decline last season in the Premier League was the loss of their defense leader Virgil van Dijk, whose severe injury demonstrated the extent of his impact on his team.

This season witnessed the return of stability and confidence to the Dutch defender

Rubin Diaz | Fifa 22 rating:87|

For a defender to be crowned the best player in the premier league is truely exceptional, Rubin Dais did it in his first season in EPL, helping Mnachester city win The Premier League Title and competing in Champions League final

Kalidou Koulibaly | Fifa 22 rating:86|

The defender, who was on the radar of top clubs last season, despite not winning any titles, but his defensive solidity imposes itself.

Coulibaly was ranked third in the ranking of the best defenders in FIFA 21 last year.

Leonardo Bonucci | Fifa 22 rating 85|

Article continues below

Despite his modest season with Juventus, Leonardo Bonucci reminded everyone what kind of great defender he is during euro 2020 which he won with his National Team Italy

He was one of the team best players and gave an exceptional performance