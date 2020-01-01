VOTE NOW: Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 21 - Who is the best Goalkeeper in the world?

We want to know who the best GK is in the game currently

As you are aware, we were blessed with a newer edition of the FIFA series recently. To celebrate the launch of FIFA 21, we at Goal.com have teamed up with the series to identify the top 11 players exisiting in the game today. Here is your chance to select your favorite player in each position starting off with the 'Goalkeeper'.

Join us in the poll sponsored by FIFA 21 and vote for your favorite goalkeeper below but before that here is a quick snippet on some of the players:

Jan Oblak: The highly-rated 27-year-old GK is considered among the top talents in his position, having impressed at since moving to the Madrid based club in 2014.

Winner of four consecutive Ricardo Zamora trophies since 15/16, the lanky Slovenian, apart from his technical ability, is very agile and is very good with his hands.

Alisson Becker: Alisson has starred for since becoming the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when signing from two years ago, playing a crucial role in the Reds’ successes in both the and Premier League over the past two seasons.

Thibaut Courtois: Thibaut Courtois has been one of the stand out players for in a season that has seen the team win two titles: Spanish League and Spanish Super Cup. In the 43 games played the goalkeeper conceded 32 goals, and put in some spectacular performances that contributed significantly to the successes of Zidane's team.

Manuel Neuer: captain is back to his best and is ageing like a fine wine between the sticks for the European champions. His heroics in the last crucial games topped off a sensational few months for the Bayern goalkeeper, who led his side to Champions League and glory.

Marc-André ter Stegen: Watching Marc-André ter Stegen collect and quickly distribute it to a defender or a midfielder beginning an offense is truly a sight to behold.

The German’s footwork is so often lauded ahead of his goalkeeping skills. While his kicking and handling abilities have impressed the Blaugrana since his move to in 2014, his ability to remain calm under pressure is as impressive as his first two qualities.