VOTE NOW: Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 21 - Who is the best right back in the world?

We want to know who the best right back is in the game currently.

As you are aware, our readers at Goal.com recently voted on who the best goal keeeper is as we at Goal.com team up with the gaming serires FIFA 21 to identify the top 11 players exisiting in the game today.

Join us in the poll sponsored by FIFA 21 and vote for your favorite right back below but before that here is a quick snippet on some of the players:

Daniel "Dani" Carvajal: The 27-yr-old Spanish international has all the qualities of a contemporary right back. At the rate this pacy defender with good positioning at the defensive end along with ferociousness and an ability to whip in a ball or two. Current overall rating: 86 .

More teams

Ricardo Pereira: The man who has kept Semedo out of the scene in recent years, Leicester’s Pereira has held nothing back in becoming one of the world’s best right-backs. He has gone from strength to strength since joining Leicester, with his iconic bursts down the right and pinpoint crosses often resulting in a well-worked goal for a grateful Jamie Vardy. Current overall rating: 85 .

Kyle Walker: Quick, direct, and a key part to much of City’s recent success, he has been one of the most consistent players in the English top-flight over the years, while also featuring heavily in Gareth Southgate’s setup. His honours list has grown rapidly while in Manchester, and he’s still certainly at the top of his game. Current overall rating: 85 .

Article continues below

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Exciting, eager and an instant favourite at Old Trafford, the young defender has already established himself as one of the top right-backs the country has to offer. Current overall rating: 83 .

Trent Alexander-Arnold : Perhaps the most talented of all currently plying their trade, the youngster has enjoyed a meteoric rise from Melwood academy prospect to and Premier League winner in just a few years. At 21-years-old, the local lad is living his dream, and it’s certainly showing on the pitch. Current overall rating: 87 .