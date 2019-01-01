VOTE NOW: Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 20 - Who is the best right center back in the world?

We want to know who the best right center back is in the game currently

As you are aware, our readers recently voted on who the best goal keeeper and right back is as we at Goal.com team up with the gaming serires FIFA 20 to identify the top 11 players exisiting in the game today.

Join us in the poll sponsored by FIFA 20 and vote for your favorite center back below but before that here is a quick snippet on some of the players:

Sergio Ramos: While the Spaniard may not possess the physical dexterity of a typical center back, he has attitude to break an offense by any means possible. And most importantly, when need someone to get that crucial win, there is only one name that comes to mind who at some point in the dying minutes could jump higher than the opposition and nick one in. That is Sergio Ramos. Overall FIFA 20 rating: 89

Diego Godin: The international has organized Atlético Madrid's defence marvelously since August 2010, but he decided to try a new thing this summer and moved to . An inspirational athlete who literally puts his body on the line whenever it calls for it. His sense of positioning on both ends is as perfect as it gets given his ability to win duels in defense and score goals in the offense. Overall FIFA 20 rating: 88

Mats Hummels: The most complete center back in the German national team, Hummels makes up for his lack of pace and agility with his ability to frequently help out in the build-up to BVB’s attack courtesy of his accurate distribution of the ball. Overall FIFA 20 rating: 87

Virgil van Dijk: He is the standard bearer for team under Jurgen Klopp. He holds others accountable, he helps and cajoles, he demands and he provides. Performances, mentality, potential, results—all have been improved by his mere presence. Overall FIFA 20 rating: 90

Gerard piqué: Some call him the "true" president of , and that shows how strong is his personality in and off the pitch. When he is as his best, he is one of the finest in his position. Overall FIFA 20 rating: 88