Voro appointed Valencia manager for sixth time after Celades' sacking

The Spanish side will welcome a familiar name back as their head coach following another unsuccessful managerial stint

have sacked head coach Albert Celades with immediate effect following a poor run of results.

Assistant coach Voro will take charge of the first team on an interim basis until the end of the 2019-20 season. It will be his sixth spell at the helm.

Voro, who represented the club as a player for nine years, has previously won 18 of his 36 games while working as a caretaker.

Valencia have won just one of their five games since the league returned from its coronavirus-enforced stoppage, and they have been victorious twice in their past 13 outings in all competitions.

Celades, who took over from Marcelino in September, leaves the club eighth in La Liga, eight points adrift of the places.

A Valencia statement read: "Valencia have communicated to Albert Celades his removal from his position as first-team coach, with immediate effect.

"The club wish to thank him publicly for his work and dedication during his time at the club - a period in which we achieved qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League and important victories at grounds where we had previously not won.

"The club also value his help and contribution since he took over as coach of the first team in a moment of difficulty, and wish him every success in his future endeavours."

Valencia, who face next in La Liga, confirmed soon after that sporting director Cesar Sanchez has resigned.

Media reports suggest Sanchez quit his post after he had told the squad earlier in the day that Celades was to keep his job, only for club owner Peter Lim to make the decision himself.

Valencia have had 11 different managers since Unai Emery left the club following a four-year stint in 2012. Former coach Ernesto Valverde, current boss Nuno Espirito Santo and ex- defender Gary Neville are just some of the names Valencia have turned to in the past decade.

Since 2004 when the club won La Liga and the UEFA Super Cup, Valencia have picked up just one trophy, which was their recent triumph in 2019.