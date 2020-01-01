Visser: Former Bloemfontein Celtic and Black Leopards goalkeeper joins Port Vale

The ex-Phunya Sele Sele net minder has found a new football home in the United Kingdom

Former Bloemfontein and Black goalkeeper Dino Visser has signed for Port Vale FC on a one-year deal and the club has confirmed the move.

The Limpopo-born netminder joins the Valiants after a successful trial with the club after having a stint with Exeter City FC.

According to the club’s official website, the 31-year old keeper underwent a trial and is part of the pre-season since last month.

“Port Vale Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Dino Visser, after a successful trial with the club,” reads a statement from Port Vale.

“The South African goalkeeper has signed a 1-year deal, keeping him at the club until June 2021.

“The 31-year old started his career in his native in 2010, playing for a number of teams including Platinum Stars, , a loan spell at Black Leopards, followed by permanent spells at , Santos, another spell at Platinum Stars before signing for Cape Umoya United, his final destination before moving to English football.

“In October 2019, he signed for Exeter City on a short-term deal, before joining Crewe Alexandra at the expiry of his loan with the Grecians.

“He has joined the Valiants after a successful trial and pre-season with the club over the last month.”

The ex-Phunya Sele Sele keeper completed his switch to the English League Two outfit [Exeter] on a short-term deal in October last year but told Goal that despite interest from a number of English clubs, there were no further negotiations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, despite the outbreak of the ravaging pandemic but has since opted to join Port Vale, Visser will look to establish himself as one of the top South African exports.

Looking at his contribution to the English outfit, Visser featured in two matches across all competitions.