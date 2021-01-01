Villarreal were programmed to win Europa League – Oliseh

The Yellow Submarine defeated the Red Devils to win the European diadem and that does not come as a surprise to the African football icon

Villarreal were ‘programmed’ to emerge as champions of the Europa League, according to Nigerian football great Sunday Oliseh.

In the keenly contested final staged at the Stadion Energa Gdansk, the Spaniards triumphed 11-10 on penalties after the scores stood 1-1 after extra time.

The La Liga outfit took the lead in the 29th minute as Gerard Moreno poked home at David De Gea’s back post after Daniel Parejo’s free-kick fell in his path.

Edinson Cavani leveled matters for the Premier League outfit – reacting first to a deflection in the box to fire past goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

However, both teams were separated by kicks from the penalty mark as the scoreline remained unchanged after 120 minutes. There, De Gea’s kick was saved by the outstanding Rulli.

In his post-match assessment, Oliseh, who finished as a Uefa Cup [now Europa League] runner-up in 2001-02 during his time at Borussia Dortmund, wrote on social media that the script had been written in favour of the Estadio de la Ceramica giants.

“Felt like a David vs Goliath scenario to some. But as those who have watched Villarreal regularly in La Liga and the Europa League will tell you they were programmed to win this trophy. Tactically and physically well rounded with a very limited budget comparably. Guess we love underdogs,” Oliseh wrote on Twitter.

Unai Emery’s team has been in impressive form throughout the competition, recording wins over against Arsenal, Dinamo Zagreb and Dynamo Kyiv in each of their last three rounds, but came close to losing their advantage against the Gunners in their semi-final second leg.

"When it came to my spot-kick I simply didn't think about it because that would have been the worst!” goalkeeper Rulli told the Uefa website after the game.

“I just shot with all the force left in my body after a night like that. Really, I've no idea what I did. All I was conscious of was that it went in.

"What an end to a tremendous season! Not in my absolute wildest dreams did I ever imagine winning a penalty shoot-out like that for a trophy like this.

“To score the last one for us and save the last one from them ... never. What I do, every game is just prepare myself the best I can and give all I've got."