Viktoria Plzen vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Viktoria Plzen against Inter on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India

Inter are set to take on Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday at the Doosan Arena. The Serie A outfit would like to pick up their first win in this edition of the competition after they were humbled by Bayern Munich in the opening matchday. However, their hard fought win over Torino in the weekend would have boosted their morale before they take the trip to the home of the Czech champions.

The hosts have followed a similar trajectory to Inter in their last two games. They were outplayed by Barcelona at Camp Nou in the Champions League, but after that they managed to edge out Sigma in the domestic league to return to winning ways. However, there is little doubt that their abilities will be tested to the limits when they take on Simeone Inzaghi's men in their backyard in the European competition.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream live online.

Viktoria Plzen vs Inter date & kick-off time

Game: Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Date: September 13, 2022 Kick-off: 5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET / 10:15 pm IST Venue: Doosan Arena, Plzen

How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Inter on TV & live stream online

CBS Sports has the broadcasting rights to La Liga games in the U.S.. So it will be broadcast through that channel and live streamed through Paramount+.

BT Sport 1 are showing the game between Viktoria Plzen and Inter in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the exclusive rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League.

Country TV Channel Stream UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport app US CBS Sports Paramount+/Fubo TV India Sony Ten 1 SD/HD Sony Liv

Viktoria Plzen team news and squad

Michal Bilek has no injury concerns in his team. He likes to set up his side in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Thomas Chory leading from the front. Jhon Mosquera and Jan Sykora should operate in the flanks with Pavel Bucha and Lukas Kalvach as the two defensive midfielders.

Jindrich Stanek should keep his place between the sticks and he is likely to be shielded by a back-four of Vaclav Jemelka, Ludek Pernica, Lukas Hejda and Milan Havel.

Position Players Goalkeepers Stanek, Jedlicka, Tvrdon Defenders Hejda, Jemelka, Pernica, Kasa, Tijani, Holik, Havel, Reznik Midfielders Kalvach, Bucha, N'Diaye, Cadu, Kopic, Pilar, Vlkanova, Cermak, Alvir, Sykora, Mosquera, Jirka Forwards Pejsa, Bassey, Chory, Kliment, Dedic

Inter team news and squad

Inzaghi will miss the services of Romelu Lukaku who is still nursing a thigh injury. So, Edin Dzeko will partner Lautaro Martinez up front.

The tactician might opt for fresh legs in midfield. Henrikh Mkhitaryan might slot in at the centre of the park along with Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu.

Milan Skriniar , Stefan de Vrij, and Federico Dimarco might start in a three-man back-line with cup keeper Andre Onana in goal.