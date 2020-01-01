Vietnam to be without legendary head coach Hang-seo in three coming friendlies

Vietnam's talismanic head coach Park Hang-seo has been suspended for their three coming friendly matches by the Asian Football Confederation.

's talismanic head coach Park Hang-seo has been suspended for their three coming friendly matches by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), it was recently reported by VNExspress.

The South Korean coach was handed a four-match ban for his antic in the 2019 SEA Games final match, when he led the Vietnam U-23 against Indonesia U-23.

Although his side was cruising to a 3-0 win in the 77th minute, a hefty tackle on Nguyen Trong Hoang that went unpunished caused the 62-year old to harangue the fourth official, which in turn led the referee to send him to the stands for the remainder of the encounter.

He was then forced to make a public apology for his outburst.

According to the Vietnamese report, as the four-match ban included the one served in the final match, Hang-seo has three more matches to sit out. He has also been fined USD5,000 (around RM20,600) as part of his punishment.

So far, Vietnam have only one friendly match confirmed; at home to Iraq on March 26, five days before their World Cup Asian qualification group match away to Malaysia.

