Video: Walid Al-Faraj reveals an Asian surprise following the Iran war

Renowned media personality Walid Al-Faraj has dropped a bombshell, suggesting that the war in Iran could influence the stance of Iranian clubs on participating in Asian competitions in the near future.

Regional tensions in the Middle East have already disrupted sporting fixtures, forcing the postponement of several matches and tournaments in Gulf states.

On his Saudi programme “Action with Walid”, Al-Faraj stated: “Al-Ahli Dubai Youth could advance to the quarter-finals because Tractor are unlikely to travel for the match due to the war.”

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He added: “So far, the Asian Football Confederation has not decided on Tractor’s status, and I do not know whether they will come or not, but it is expected that they will not.”

The West Asian round of 16 in the Elite Championship is set to begin on Monday and Tuesday, with Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal all in action.















