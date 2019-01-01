Victor Moses set for Fenerbahce return against Kasımpasa

The former Nigeria international is back in training with Ersun Yanal’s men after missing their last two games due to injury

Victor Moses is set to make a return for when they take on Kasımpasa in a Turkish Super Lig game on Saturday.

The Nigerian winger missed the ‎Yellow Canaries’ games against Alanyaspor and Trabzonspor due to a groin injury he suffered in their 1-1 stalemate with .

The on-loan winger has made 12 appearances for Ersun Yanal’s men across all competitions, scoring two goals.

Moses took to the social media to announce his return to training ahead of his side’s meeting with the Apaches.

‘Great to be back out training with the lads,” he posted on Instagram.

Moses will be expected to shine the Super Eagles in the 2019 in scheduled for June and July.

Article continues below

are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.