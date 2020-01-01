Victor Moses’ Inter Milan approved for training return

The ex-Nigeria international and his Black and Blues team are poised to return to training after the Italian government eased lockdown restrictions

Victor Moses is set to return to training with Milan at the Suning Training Centre amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Like other top leagues around the globe, the Italian top-flight was suspended as a course of action to contain the spread of the infection.

However, the ex- international will now be able to use the club’s training facilities after the Italian government brought forward the easing of lockdown limitations for team sports.

“In light of the circular issued by the Ministry of the Interior on Sunday 3 May, one which foresees the possibility of athletes involved in team sports to train individually at their respective sports centres in compliance with social distancing rules, FC Internazionale Milano announces that the club’s first-team players will, on a voluntary basis, be able to make use of the pitches at the Suning Training Centre in Appiano Gentile in the next few days for individual activities,” a statement from the club read.

“The resumption of competitive activities will be determined and communicated as soon as the relevant regulatory framework is finalised.

“All the other areas of the centre will remain closed with the exception of the on-site health and technical facility, which is required to ensure a safe environment and safeguard the athletes.”

There had been reports that some clubs were against restarting the season, however, an agreement was reached between the 20 teams and the Italian football federation (FIGC).

Moses joined the San Siro giants on loan from after terminating his contract at .

Before the coronavirus disrupted football-related activities, the 29-year-old boasts of three appearances for Antonio Conte’s men.

Inter are third in the log after accruing 54 points from 25 points – nine points behind leaders , although with a game in hand.