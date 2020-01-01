Victor Moses anticipates Europa League semi-final clash against Shakhtar Donetsk

The former Nigeria international has signalled his readiness for their game against Luis Castro’s men at Merkur Spiel-Arena

Victor Moses is looking forward to Milan’s semi-final clash against on Monday evening.

The 29-year-old has featured prominently in the competition for the Black and Blues since joining the side in January on loan from Premier League giants .

Moses has made three appearances to help Antonio Conte’s men continue their progress in the European tournament.

Ahead of their all-important match against the Ukrainian side at Merkur Spiel-Arena, the winger has taken to social media to express his anticipation for the game.

“Europa League semi-final tomorrow,” Moses posted on Instagram, accompanied by his image in training.

Inter manager Conte has reminded Moses and the rest of his squad on the strength of the Ukrainian side, who knocked out German club and from the competition.

“They’re a side that is full of talent, and beyond the change in leadership, Shakhtar have done well to keep a strong structure and to continue playing at a really high level,” Conte told the club website.

“I faced Shakhtar back when I was at , and even then, they had players like Willian, Mkhitaryan, Pyatov and Srna.

“In short, they’ve always had good players, and that remains true today. All credit to them, they have a knack for scouting out some really great talents.

“They will alternate phases of high pressure and low pressure to give the opponent space to attack, and then they’ll try to hit us on the counter-attack.

“They’ve got a really respectable identity as a team and they play at a high level, and Castro has convinced even the strongest individual talents in his squad to put in the work for the team.

“Getting players of that calibre to put in plenty of effort on the defensive end is testament to the great work he’s been doing."

Moses has made 18 appearances across all competitions since his arrival at San Siro and will hope to help Inter win the Europa League after narrowly missing out on the title.

The forward has previously won the European title with Chelsea as well as the Premier League and trophies.

Moses had 38 caps for the Super Eagles before his abrupt retirement from international duty after the 2018 World Cup in .

The winger was part of Stephen Keshi’s team that won the 2013 title in for the third time in the history of .