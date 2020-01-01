Victor Boniface inspires Bodoe/Glimt victory over Zalgiris Vilnius

The Nigerian teenager supplied a goal and an assist as Kjetil Knutsen’s men qualified for the next round of the Europa League

Victor Boniface scored his second Europa goal ever in Bodoe/Glimt’s 3-1 triumph over Zalgiris Vilnius on Thursday.

Aside from his goal, the youth international also bagged an assist as his Norwegian outfit strolled past the Lithuanian A Lyga outfit.

The teenager came in the game having opened his Europa account in the 6-1 drubbing of Kauno Zalgiris in the first qualifying round.

Kjetil Knutsen's men started the game brightly with Philip Zinckernagel putting the hosts ahead after 20 minutes inside Aspmyra Stadium.

Six minutes later, 's Francis Kyeremeh provided Romania's Liviu Antal with the assist as Alyaksey Baha's men drew level.

In the goal-laden first-half, Boniface handed Bodoe/Glimt the lead with his 32nd-minute effort with captain Ulrik Saltnes providing the assist.

The visiting side came out stronger in the last 45 minutes, albeit, they were unable to level matters owing to their wastefulness in front of goal as well as some brave goalkeeping from Nikita Khaykin.

Knutsen’s team guaranteed victory with Patrick Berg’s 81st-minute effort after converting the Nigerian youngster’s pass.

After ensuring Bodoe/Glimt’s passage into the third qualifying round, Boniface was replaced by Norway’s Ole Amund Sveen in the 89th minute.

For the Lithuanian outfit, Kyeremeh came off for 's Marko Karamarko in the 68th minute.

Thanks to his result, the Norwegian elite division outfit will face either Greece's OFI or Apollon Limassol for a chance to reach the play-off round.

19-year-old Boniface joined Glimt from Real Sapphire on March 4, 2019. In his maiden season plagued by a ligament injury, he scored once in eight domestic league games - accruing 365 minutes of action in the process.



He was selected to represent the Flying Eagles at the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations but had to withdraw from Paul Aigbogun’s squad due to injury.

Boniface returns to action with his team in Sunday's Eliteserien fixture against Brann. In the ongoing 2019-20 campaign, he has found the net six times in 17 league outings.

Bodoe/Glimt, unbeaten in their last 19 games across all competitions lead the log having garnered 47 points from 17 outings – 13 points more than second-placed Molde.