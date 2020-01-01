Vialli given all-clear from cancer after 17 months of treatment and says he feels 'fortunate' compared to coronavirus victims

The Chelsea legend has spoken about his experience of close to a year and a half of chemotherapy and life in Italy during the Covid-19 outbreak

Former , and forward Gianluca Vialli has revealed he has recovered after undergoing 17 months of chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer.

The 55-year-old says tests showed no sign of the illness after two separate cycles of chemotherapy treatment.

However, while he admitted it was a very difficult period for him, he says he feels lucky compared to those suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am fine,” Vialli told La Repubblica . “In December I finished 17 months of chemotherapy, one cycle of eight months and another of nine. It was difficult, even for someone as tough as me, both physically and mentally.

“The tests showed no sign of the illness. I am happy, even if I say that under my breath to be on the safe side.

“Regaining my health means seeing myself in the mirror again, seeing the hair grow, not having to draw eyebrows on with a pencil. In that respect, I feel very fortunate compared to many others.

“I think of those brought to hospital and forced to die alone, their relatives not allowed near in case of contagion, funerals that could not be celebrated. It's terrible. This crisis will leave enormous scars on the country; emotional, moral and economic scars.”

Vialli also spoke about the practices which helped him through the experience, which he described as “an opportunity for introspection”.

He also described some of the minor positives he has been able to take despite the tragedy of the coronavirus outbreak.

“You fight the fear of dying by thinking of your desires, concentrating on what you really love and how much we want all those good things to return,” he said. “In this enormous silence that surrounds us during the lockdown, there is almost a Zen atmosphere.

“We can hear the birdsong even in the megalopolis of the big city, see how quickly the smog cleared, even after some chose to mock that wonderful young girl, Greta Thunberg.

“It will be wonderful when football and sport return, as emotions and memories will help us to get back to living our full lives.

“I just hope we maintain this capacity for solidarity in future and expand it. Keep backing the healthcare workers, these generous people of incredible physical and mental strength. Let us not forget them, when this is all over.”