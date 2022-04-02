VAR saves Man Utd: Why was McTominay not sent off & Maddison's goal disallowed in 1-1 draw with Leicester?

Manchester United were able to salvage a point in Saturday's Premier League clash against Leicester, largely thanks to the officials.

After Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring for the visitors at Old Trafford, Fred levelled matters just three minutes later with a goal for the hosts.

But, with 10 minutes left on the clock, James Maddison thought he had restored his side's lead and given them the three points, but it was not to be.

Maddison celebrated his goal, confident that he had netted the match-winning goal for his team.

However, the celebration was soon cut short as VAR intervened.

Referee Andre Marriner then disallowed the goal after the replay showed that there had been a foul on defender Raphael Varane from Iheanacho in the build-up.

Why was McTominay not sent off?

There were calls for United midfielder McTominay to be sent off early in the second half.

Maddison was again the victim when the Scotland international slid in with what appeared to be a dangerous challenge.

McTominay's foot was high as he went in, sending Maddison flying, and the referee called for a foul.

Despite the dangerous tackle, McTominay was allowed to stay on the field as he was only given a yellow card as VAR did not intervene further following Marriner's initial decision.

He was then substituted six minutes later with Marcus Rashford replacing him.

