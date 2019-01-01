Real Madrid

'VAR has done brilliantly!' - Maligned technology divides opinion after controversial Ramos goal for Real Madrid

Though replays appeared to show the defender was offside, his goal was given after a long check by referees

Real Madrid grabbed a vital goal against Club Brugge on Tuesday in a call many initially believed should have been ruled out for offside.

With Brugge shockingly in front 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in a Champions League match, Madrid grabbed a lifeline through a Sergio Ramos header.

The Spaniard met a cross from Karim Benzema with 10 minutes gone in the second half, cutting Brugge's advantage in half. 

The goal was given initially, though it appeared it would be waved off after replays seemingly showed Ramos behind the last defender when Benzema's cross was played. 

However, after a video assistant referee check the goal was surprisingly given, with Ramos shown to be onside by the thinnest of margins.  

There were plenty of reactions to the goal on Twitter with many beside themselves that the goal was awarded, while others believed that it was a clear example of VAR working as intended.

With the goal Ramos became only the second defender to score in 10 different Champions League seasons, alongside international team-mate and club rival Gerard Pique. 

Madrid would go on to grab a late equaliser from Casemiro but could still only manage a 2-2 draw at home to the Belgian side, who ended the match with 10 men. 

