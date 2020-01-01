Van Persie warns Man Utd to be wary of Europa League 'fighters' Sevilla

The former striker recognised the Spanish side's history in the Europa League as a reason for the Red Devils to be cautious

should be wary of seasoned knockout campaigners when the sides clash in the semi-final.

That is the warning from former United star Robin van Persie, who cited the Spanish club's fine record in the competition as a reason for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to be on high alert in Cologne.

The Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan side eliminated in the quarter-finals to set up a last four tie with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, who edged past Copenhagen thanks to an extra-time winner from midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Sevilla have won the Europa League five times, including twice when it was the UEFA Cup, and claimed the honour three times in a row from 2014 to 2016.

Even before that emergence as the dominant force in Europe's secondary knockout tournament, Sevilla had a profile that put them firmly on Dutchman Van Persie's radar before he ultimately swapped for in 2004.

And he knows Julen Lopetegui's men, unbeaten in 19 matches in all competitions, will pose a threat to United on Sunday.

"[Sevilla are] one of the favourites, [but] first they have to find a way around Manchester United," Van Persie, who won the 2012-13 Premier League at Old Trafford, told Stats Perform News .

"They are cup fighters, they live to play these type of games.

"I almost talked to them before my time at Arsenal, they were one of the three options I could go to. It was tempting to go there, but then I chose Arsenal."

United finished the domestic season with a flourish to claim third spot in the Premier League, but it is a club which measures success in trophies.

Asked if securing silverware was a prerequisite for calling this campaign a success, Van Persie said: "[The] last couple of months [have] definitely [been] positive but they have to keep showing that – the pressure is on.

"I can't say that if they don't win the season is not a success, after the break it looks positive. It's promising for next season."

The winner of Sunday’s encounter will take on either or Shakhtar, who will clash in the other semi-final on Monday.