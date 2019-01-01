Van Dijk hopes 'special' Liverpool squad stays together for at least four years

The Dutch defender has been crucial for Jurgen Klopp's side this season and he has praised the number of leaders among his team-mates

defender Virgil van Dijk wants the Reds' "special" squad to stay together at least another four or five years and insists there is much more to achieve at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side have made it through to the final this season with a run that included a 4-0 semi-final comeback against , and finished runners-up to in the Premier League.

As they prepare to fight to become European champions in Madrid on Saturday, Van Dijk has praised the number of leaders amongst Liverpool's ranks.

"I think that's the most important thing [the amount of leaders in the team] anyway - to tell each other," the 27-year-old told Liverpool's official website.

"When there are things that need to be said, I think this group of players is special, at least that's what I'm feeling. Hopefully we can stay together for at least another four or five years and achieve so many things with this group."

Van Dijk has enjoyed an impressive campaign having picked up the PFA Player of the Year Award for his spectacular performances at the back for Liverpool.

The Dutchman has been crucial to shoring up the Reds' defence, having played in all 38 Premier League matches in 2018-19, and could make his 50th appearance of the campaign against Spurs.

Asked how he has coped with playing so many games, Van Dijk said: "I think the mindset is always to think that you are never going to play pain-free. Obviously I had moments where I was struggling during the week, but I think at the end of the day what makes me keep going is when that whistle goes at the weekend, I need to be there.

"I made sure I did the right things around it, make sure I eat good, get treatment, recover well. It's not easy but we did it so far and we have one more push left."

The Reds have the opportunity to avenge their Champions League final defeat to last year, when they lost 3-1 in a dramatic encounter.

Loris Karius made two huge errors to let Karim Benzema make it 1-0 and Gareth Bale secure victory in the 83rd minute after he had earlier netted a memorable overhead-kick.

Article continues below

But Van Dijk does not like to look back on the match, insisting he has only watched the goals since.

"Last year's final, I didn't watch anything back, to be fair, besides the goals," he continued. "They show them everywhere so you can't miss them.

It was a very tough day, but there were so many lessons out of that day. It's not like, 'I could have done this better', it was more like the experience and everything that happened over that night. I took so many things with me. To be there this year again is something special and we are going to give everything that we have, and hopefully that's enough."