Valverde’s wife mocks the referee’s fateful decision in the Barcelona match

Mina Bonino, the wife of Real Madrid star Federico Valverde, mocked a controversial refereeing decision during the match between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, which took place on Saturday at the Riazor Metropolitano stadium as part of La Liga’s 30th round.

Valverde’s wife’s mockery came after Barcelona nearly started the second half a man down, when the referee showed young defender Gerard Martin a straight red card in the 46th minute following a heavy challenge in midfield, in which he struck Atlético player Tiago Almada on the leg.

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However, the referee reversed his decision after reviewing the incident via video assistant referee (VAR) technology, which showed that Martin had struck the ball first before colliding with his opponent’s foot; the referee subsequently rescinded the straight red card, settling for a yellow card for the Barça player, It should be noted that Atlético Madrid were already down to ten men following the sending-off of their player Nico González before the end of the first half.

Commenting on the incident, Mina wrote on her Instagram story: “The stadium should be closed if that’s not a red card,” adding a laughing face.

Barça ended the match as winners (2-1) to consolidate their lead at the top of the La Liga table, with 76 points, seven points clear of their rivals Real Madrid, who are second and lost earlier today to hosts Real Mallorca (2-1).