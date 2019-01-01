Valverde not considering resigning as Barcelona coach

The Spaniard dismissed any suggestions he might be thinking about leaving the Camp Nou after watching his side secure a La Liga win over Getafe

coach Ernesto Valverde insists he had not considered resigning in the wake of his side's elimination.

The La Liga champions were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield last Tuesday to make a semi-final exit 4-3 on aggregate.

The humiliating defeat led to scrutiny over Valverde's position, despite Barca winning and the Supercopa de Espana this season, while also reaching the final.

Asked after Barca's 2-0 win over Getafe on Sunday if he had thought about resigning, Valverde said: "Well, no."

Arturo Vidal grabbed a rare goal for the hosts before a late Mauro Arambarri own goal secured three points for the Blaugrana.

Despite sealing another domestic victory, Barca fans targeted their players at Camp Nou, with Philippe Coutinho and Sergio Busquets among those subjected to whistles.

It looked like Leo Messi scored that late second, but in fact it was a Mauro Arambarri own goal...

And with that, the final whistle blows...

#BarçaGetafe (2-0) #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/DcSww0QZtz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 12, 2019

Valverde, who agreed to a contract extension until the end of 2019-20 in February, was unsurprised by the crowd's response and said it was only natural after their Champions League exit.

"I expected that at the beginning they would whistle. How are they not going to whistle us? It is normal," he said.

Article continues below

"But I knew that they would then position themselves with us.

"And there seems to be noise but people are from your team and I'm grateful."

Barca wrap up their La Liga campaign at on Sunday, before taking on Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on May 25.