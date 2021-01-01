Valverde has Messi story his grandchildren won't believe as ex-Barcelona boss reflects on coaching an icon

A man who guided the Blaugrana to two La Liga titles still looks back fondly on his time working with an all-time great

Ernesto Valverde admits his grandchildren will not believe his tales of how he once worked with a player who was "was capable of dribbling past seven rivals and scoring", with the former Barcelona boss still in awe of Lionel Messi's remarkable talents.

A man who landed two La Liga titles during his time in charge at Camp Nou has remained out of management since being relieved of his duties in Catalunya back in January 2020.

Despite being unceremoniously dumped by a side that has struggled for a spark since he departed, Valverde still looks back fondly on his time in Catalunya and the opportunity to work with a six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

What has been said?

Discussing what it is like to coach an all-time great, Valverde told Cadena Ser: "When I get older, I will tell my grandchildren that there was a player who was capable of dribbling past seven rivals and scoring, and they will tell me that I am talking nonsense.

"Fortunately, now there are many recordings, so they can enjoy Messi."

Changes at Camp Nou

Eyebrows were raised when Barca took the decision to part with Valverde, given all that he had achieved while filling the most demanding of roles.

Quique Setien lasted only a matter of months as his successor, with a humbling 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League proving to be the final straw there.

Ronald Koeman inherited the reins heading into the 2020-21 campaign, but the Dutchman - who remains a club legend from his playing days - has also failed to convince.

Questions are being asked of whether he, despite landing Copa del Rey glory this season, will be given a chance to see out a contract through to 2022.

Valverde is not surprised to see such speculation surfacing, with instant success now demanded, rather than longed for, in prominent posts around the world.

Article continues below

The ex-Olympiacos and Athletic Club boss added: "There is a coaching dance in all teams, not only at Barca.

"You can win many times, but when you lose, the coaches are the first to be changed. The demands are very high and the fans demand changes."

Further reading