USWNT announces victory tour matches in Philadelphia and St. Paul against Portugal

The World Cup champions will continue the celebrations with games at Lincoln Financial Field and Allianz Field

The U.S. women's national team has announced World Cup victory tour matches against in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and St. Paul, Minnesota.

Following the team's World Cup win in , they will embark on a five-game tour to celebrate their fourth world title and second in a row.

The team's first match, against the at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, has already been confirmed for August 3.

Now there are two more matches on the calendar, both against Portugal.

The USWNT will take on the European side on August 29 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, before another match on September 3 at Allianz Field in St. Paul.

The second game will mark the first time the USWNT has played at Allianz Field, which opened earlier this year and is home to side .

"It’s always fun to play in cities that we haven’t been to that much and with the opening of the new stadium for Minnesota United, it’s awesome that we’ll get to play in St. Paul this fall in a world-class facility that is another sign of the growth of soccer in the USA,” USWNT midfielder Rose Lavelle said in a news release.

Meanwhile, the match in Philadelphia will be the fourth time the USWNT have played at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

The U.S. victory tour will conclude with games on October 3 and 6, with the opponents and venues yet to be announced.

The roster for the victory tour will be the same 23 players that made up the squad that ultimately lifted the trophy in France after a 2-0 win over the in the final.