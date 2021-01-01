USMNT star Pulisic makes 'not easy' admission at Chelsea as he eyes final flourish

The United States international admits the 2020-21 campaign has been a testing one, but he is "feeling very good" at present

Christian Pulisic admits that the 2020-21 campaign has "not been easy" for him, but the USMNT star is "feeling very good" at present and looking to finish the season with a flourish.

The United States international has endured a number of untimely injury setbacks at Stamford Bridge, restricting him to just 12 Premier League starts this season.

He has also had to contend with a managerial change, with Thomas Tuchel inheriting the reins from Frank Lampard, but the 22-year-old has earned favour of late and has four goals through his last four appearances for club and country.

What has been said?

After bagging a brace in a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace last time out, Pulisic has told Chelsea's official website: "Personally I am feeling very good.

"I am happy to be playing and helping the team whichever way I can. It was nice to get on the scoresheet and I am feeling very strong at the moment.

"I am doing my best to take care of myself. I have got to take care of my body and be strong and healthy for all the games.

"It has not been an easy season, there has been a lot of coming in and coming out and injuries, but I’m feeling healthy and strong right now."

How many games has Pulisic missed through injury?

A productive debut campaign at Chelsea in 2019-20 saw Pulisic sit out 14 games through injury, with his season ending on a low as he picked up a knock in an FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal.

That ailment delayed his start to the current season, with calf and hamstring problems holding him back.

More muscle issues have been suffered since then and he has sat out a further 14 fixtures this season for various reasons.

The bigger picture

Questions were asked of Pulisic's future in west London as he scratched around for form, fitness and favour, with moves being mooted to Premier League rivals.

He has, however, worked hard to win a regular role back under Tuchel and appears to have rediscovered a spark.

Chelsea will hope that is the case, with there still plenty left for them to play for.

The Blues are in the process of chasing down a top-four finish in the Premier League, while also establishing a lead in a Champions League quarter-final clash with Porto and readying themselves for an FA Cup semi-final date with Manchester City.

