USMNT star Adams signs contract extension with RB Leipzig

Midfielder Tyler Adams has impressed since joining RB Leipzig in January 2019, leading to the club handing him a contract extension.

Tyler Adams has committed his long-term future to , signing an extension with the club that runs through to 2025.

The United States international moved to in January 2019 from , making 10 league appearances in the second half of the 2018-19 season.

A groin injury has restricted his availability in the current campaign, though the 21-year-old midfielder made his comeback in the 3-1 win over on December 21.

More teams

"I'm delighted to have extended my contract with RB Leipzig until 2025 and to continue being a part of this fantastic, ambitious club," Adams told the club's official website.

"I've developed a lot both as a player and as a person during my time here. The philosophy and play style of the club really suits me and I love everything that the city has to offer.

"I would like to thank the club and my family for everything they have done to support me so far.

"I will continue working hard every day to achieve both mine and the club's goals. We still have a lot ahead of us and I'm looking forward to continue working with the team and the coaching staff to achieve our goals."

Leipzig were full of praise for the versatile player, equally comfortable at right back and in midfield.

director Markus Krosche said that Adams was a perfect fit for the club's ethos.

"Tyler is a very demanding and intelligent player, who has already shown how versatile he is and what a fantastic mentality he brings to the team,” he said.

“We're delighted that we could secure his services until 2025, even more so because we know that he's not at the end of his development yet and certainly has the potential to become a key player for us.

Article continues below

“He suits us and our philosophy perfectly and we're looking forward to continuing a successful journey with him."

Leipzig are currently in second place in the Bundesliga table, just three points behind leaders .

They have a 1-0 lead from their first leg match with Spurs in the round-of-16 tie, with the second leg at home on March 10.