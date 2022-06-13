USMNT goalkeeper Horvath hints at transfer away from Nottingham Forest ahead of club's Premier League return

The American could be on the move as he looks to solidify a World Cup spot

U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Ethan Horvath hinted that he could leave Nottingham Forest ahead of the club's return to the Premier League.

Horvath helped the club return to English soccer's top flight as Nottingham Forest won the promotion playoff, with the American featuring 11 times in all competitions.

But, even with the club returning to the Premier League, Horvath knows he'll need playing time if he wants to secure a World Cup spot, and he could leave Forest in search of that playing time.

What is Horvath's situation at Forest and with the USMNT?

Horvath ended the season as a backup, with Brice Samba emerging as the team's starting goalkeeper throughout the Championship season.

Prior to his time at the English club, Horvath featured for Club Brugge, starting semi-regularly before the arrival of former Liverpool No.1 Simon Mignolet in 2019.

With Matt Turner and Zack Steffen all but penciled onto the World Cup squad, Horvath finds himself in a competition for that third spot.

Sean Johnson may be in pole position for that spot after shining in a start against Uruguay, but Horvath is set to start for the U.S. in the upcoming Nations League clash with El Salvador.

What did Horvath say about his future?

"There is the uncertainty and I don't 100% know what will happen," Horvath said. "Going into this summer period, my main objective is is to play and I know that yes, the World Cup is coming around and that is part of the reason why I want to play but to be honest, I just want to play again, the feel that adrenaline and those butterflies and just that gameday feeling day in and day out.

"We'll see what happens. We're in close contact with Nottingham and whatever happens, happens there. The main objective is to play, with Nottingham or somewhere else."

Berhalter on his goalkeepers

With just a few months remaining before World Cup rosters need to be finalized, Gregg Berhalter still has a lot to determine at the goalkeeper position.

Matt Turner and Zack Steffen seem like the two vying for the starting role, while veterans Horvath and Sean Johnson remain in the mix for that third spot.

Youngster Gabriel Slonina also has a chance to make the squad, having recently declared for the U.S. over Poland.

There's plenty of soccer to play until then, and some potential transfers, so Berhalter says he has plenty of evaluating left to do.

Article continues below

"Every roster spot is going to be carefully considered and what's worked in the past may not work now," Berhalter said of his goalkeepers. "I've seen Spain where they've taken a really old goalkeeper because he means a lot to the group. I see other teams take young goalkeepers and for us, nothing's set in stone right now.

"What we know is we want guys that can perform up to the level and be the guys that are bought into the team ethos and fit the culture of our group. We'll make a decision based on those two parameters and hopefully we get it right."

Further reading