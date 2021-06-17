USA 2-0 Nigeria: Press and Williams subdue impressive Super Falcons

Despite a commendable performance, Randy Waldrum’s side bowed to the four-time Fifa Women’s World Cup champions

Nigeria suffered a 2-0 defeat to the United States of America in their last Summer Series outing on Thursday morning.

Goals from Christen Press and Lynn Williams were enough to clip the wings of an impressive Super Falcons side at the Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas.

Buoyed by their impressive 3-3 draw with Portugal their last time out, the African side came into the encounter with the ambition of achieving another positive result.

Despite an early attacking surge from the hosts, Nigeria stayed calm and put up a solid defensive network to prevent Vlatko Andonovski’s side from wreaking havoc.

The USA had their first clear chance in the 19th minute; however, they were unable to take the initiative as Sam Mewis’ shot from long range was saved by goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi.

On the other side, Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega were not short of supply, albeit, they were unable to get past the defensive quartet of Becky Sauerbrunn, Crystal Dunn, Kelley O'Hara, and Abby Dahlkemper.

Another chance fell for the Stars and Stripes in the 32nd minute as Press beat her marker and took a shot that deflected into the path of Megan Rapinoe. Although the 35-year-old found the net, it was chalked off for offside.

Six minutes later, Toni Payne missed a glorious chance to put the West Africans ahead after firing over the crossbar a pass from captain Oshoala.

With the first half looking to end in a 0-0 draw, Press curled a shot past Oluehi thanks to an assist from Carli Lloyd. That was her 61st international goal since making her debut in 2013.

Nothing changed in the second half as Randy Waldrum’s side were restricted to playing in their own half. Kudos must be given to goalkeeper Oluehi who made a couple of great saves to deny the American forwards.

Substitute Williams got the second goal for the reigning world champions in the game’s closing stages as ran onto a pass from Press before rounding the Nigerian goalkeeper.

While Nigeria return home to step up preparations for October’s Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana, the USA will face Mexico in Connecticut on July 1 and July 5 respectively before departing for the Tokyo Olympics.