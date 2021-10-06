Unstoppable Oshoala sinks former club Arsenal with goal in Barcelona win

Asisat Oshoala registered her name on the scorer’s sheet as Barcelona silenced her former club Arsenal 4-1 in a Uefa Women’s Champions League encounter on Tuesday night.

Lifted by her effort in the Spanish side’s 9-1 decimation of Deportivo Alaves, the Nigeria international faced the Gunners with a view of extending her impressive goalscoring form.

The Blaugranes got their title defence off to a bright start but the trio of Graham Hansen, Oshoala and Martha Torrejon failed to convert the early chances that came their way.

Nevertheless, Mariona Caldentey put Jonatan Giraldez’s side ahead a minute after the hour mark.

With goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger pulling off a smart save from Oshoala’s initial strike, the Spaniard controlled the rebound before sending it into the net.

Three minutes before the half-time break, Alexia Putellas doubled the advantage by tucking the ball past Zinsberger after collecting an assist from the reigning African Women’s Player of the Year – who made a darting run through the Gunners’ backline.

Not satisfied with providing two assists, Oshoala found the net three minutes into the second half. After been set up by Caldentey, she beat her markers, found composure then slotted past a helpless Zinsberger.

Not willing to go down without a fight, the English team pulled one goal back through Norwegian midfielder Frida Maanum who drilled home a free-kick taken by Tobin Heath in the 74th minute.

Netherlands midfielder Lieke Martens wrapped up the game six minutes from full-time. This time, it was Patri Guijarro who provided the assist.

Putellas thought she had scored her side’s fifth goal but it was chalked off for offside by referee Jana Adamkova.

With her recent strike, Oshoala has now scored eight times in her last five games in all competitions. She was subbed off for Martens in the 71st minute.

Even at this result, Barcelona are second in Group C behind leaders 1899 Hoffenheim. To qualify for the last eight, the Blaugranes must finish among the top two teams in that zone.

They travel to the Koge Stadium on October 14 to face Danish side Koge, who occupy the base of the group after suffering a 5-0 defeat to the Germans on the opening day.