'Unexpected & resounding twist' predicted in Ibrahimovic red card saga as AC Milan lawyer claims misunderstanding

The enigmatic Swedish striker was sent off on his last outing for the Rossoneri, but he could still figure in the club's next game against Genoa

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could figure in AC Milan's next game despite collecting a red card in their last, claims the club's lawyer, with an "unexpected and resounding twist" being predicted in a saga sparked by supposed misunderstanding from match officials.

An enigmatic Swedish frontman was dismissed during a 3-1 victory for the Rossoneri over Parma, with it alleged that the 39-year-old had insulted referee Fabio Maresca.

Ibrahimovic insists that was not the case and is now waiting on a decision from the Sporting Judge in Serie A when it comes to the serving of a possible ban.

What has been said?

Milan's lawyer, Leandro Cantamessa, hopes common sense will prevail, telling Radio Kiss Kiss of Ibrahimovic's bid to see a sending off overturned: "It all depends on what Maresca writes in his report.

"If he has doubts on what he heard, he should write it, and the matter may have an unexpected and resounding twist.

"If the referee admits he was wrong, then Ibra could play the next game even if he was shown a red card in the previous game.

"If it doesn't happen, he could even get a one or two-match ban, but that would be so unfair."

Cantamessa added: "We can’t appeal if he receives a one-match ban.

"There was a misunderstanding. There’s nothing more to add. I heard what Ibrahimovic said, and I don’t know what the referee heard, but I know Ibra didn’t insult him."

What have Milan had to say?

Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli told Sky Sport Italia in the aftermath of a hard-fought win over Parma that Ibrahimovic had denied making any insulting comments towards the officials.

He said: "Zlatan told me that he argued with the referee and that the discussion went on, but he told me that he had not offended the referee. The discussion took place and the referee soon reached this decision.

"He told me he said to the referee, 'You really don't care what I tell you?'"

What if Ibrahimovic has to serve a ban?

Having been shown a straight red card, Ibrahimovic is facing the threat of having to serve a three-match suspension.

If Maresca's decision is upheld, then the veteran forward will sit out meetings with Genoa, Sassuolo and Lazio.

