Share Follow GOAL on Google

Aston Villa's slump deepened in Istanbul on Tuesday night as a late Deniz Gul header handed Galatasaray a 1-0 win and ended one of Unai Emery's proudest records. Villa have now lost back-to-back league-phase games in the Champions League for the first time under the Spaniard, are winless in six matches in all competitions and have not scored since November 8.

Advertisement

Late header ends Emery's record

Gul came off the bench to settle a tight contest at RAMS Park in the 79th minute, nodding home after Nicolas Jackson's poor attempted clearance from a corner. It was Galatasaray's first shot on target, and Gul took a boot to the face from Jackson in the process, though VAR cleared the Villa forward of a red card.

The defeat means Villa have lost consecutive league-phase or group games for the first time under Emery, ending a record that had underpinned their rise as a European force.

Winless and goalless

Villa's form has collapsed since they beat Manchester City on October 24, with Emery's side now six games without a win. They have also failed to score since Leon Goretzka's strike against Manchester United on November 8.

The night in Istanbul summed up their attacking struggles, with Johan Manzambi flagged offside after firing at the goalkeeper and Villa failing to make the most of promising positions in the final third. Emery was booked late on as his frustration boiled over.

Advertisement Advertisement

Top-eight place under threat

Villa remain in the top eight for now on nine points, but Galatasaray have moved level with them, and the Super Lig leaders have now won eight in a row in all competitions. Villa's position could worsen once the rest of matchday five is played.

Related Topics

Their trip to Istanbul had been overshadowed by reports of a lion on the loose, and the result leaves Emery facing a demanding run in Europe, with games against PSG and Borussia Dortmund to come.

Ipswich next for struggling Villa

Emery's side must now regroup quickly for Saturday's Premier League trip to Ipswich.

Advertisement

Ending the goal drought will be the priority, with Villa's European ambitions and domestic form both in need of a lift.